Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Agartala-bound IndiGo flight struck by lightning at Kolkata airport

No passengers were injured in the incident.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsKolkataIndiGo Airlineslightning

Follow us on :

Follow Us