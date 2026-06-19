Agartala-bound IndiGo flight struck by lightning at Kolkata airport

<p>Kolkata: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> aircraft bound for Agartala was struck by lightning while on stand at the Kolkata airport on Friday during a thunderstorm, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.</p>.IndiGo suspends operations to 6 international destinations.<p>No passengers were injured in the incident, he added.</p>.<p>The aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when the lightning strike took place.</p>.<p>As a precautionary measure, the airline deboarded the passengers, who later departed on another aircraft (VT-ICD), the official said.</p>.IndiGo reports Rs 2,536 cr loss in Q4; year-on-year PAT declines 182%.<p>According to IndiGo, two ground personnel were slightly "affected" and were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, they were later declared "normal", the official added.</p>.<p>Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.</p>