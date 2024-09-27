Ahead of Durga Puja, two Bengali film stars say protests, livelihood issues must go side by side

Bengali superstar Dev, whose production Tekka is set to release in theatres on October 8, told PTI, "The festival is for people, of the people, and by the people." He emphasised, "Festivals cannot belong to you and me solely. They are for everybody, for all the people of Bengal. Every year, many people cannot join the festivities due to livelihood issues even on puja days, some others keep away as they do not like taking part while the rest soak in celebrations. So it is up to a person whether he/she wants to embrace the festive mood." Highlighting the impact on the film industry, Dev said, "If you speak about the film industry, thousands will be affected if movies are not released. Individual rights cannot be dictated. Many people depend on cinema halls for livelihood, especially during puja and other occasions. We can fight against the system and social evils, but should we fight against our own people?" Dev, who was present at the launch of a song from his own production Tekka, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, added, "I don’t mean that I will stop protesting. My job is not to give speeches and I believe in the wellbeing of the industry and stakeholders without forgetting the social cause." Reflecting on past experiences during Puja, Dev said, "I regularly had film releases in Durga Puja. I certainly wish Tekka tops the box office, but I also hope that the other films—Shastri and Bohurupi — are supported by our filmgoers," he said.