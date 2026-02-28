<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the launch of two new initiatives by Kolkata Police aimed at further enhancing women's safety and confidence in the city.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Banerjee said several all-women 'Pink Booths' would be set up at key city intersections and would remain operational from evening till midnight.</p>.<p>"My sisters in the city will be able to connect directly with the women officers of KP for any assistance in these booths," she said.</p>.<p>The chief minister also announced the deployment of all-women mobile patrol teams, which she has named 'SHINING'. These teams will be on duty from 8 pm to 2 am, patrolling the EM Bypass and other major roads, frequently used by working women during night hours.</p>.EC to publish post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls.<p>"Several 'SHINING' (as I have named them) all-women mobile patrol teams will also be on duty from 8 pm to 2 am, patrolling EM Bypass and other major city roads used by my working sisters during night hours," Banerjee wrote.</p>.<p>Asserting that "Kolkata continues to be the safest city in the country over the years," the chief minister expressed confidence that the two "unique new initiatives will go a long way" in strengthening women's safety in the metropolis.</p>.<p>Kolkata Police officials are expected to share further details about the modalities and deployment strategy later in the day. </p>