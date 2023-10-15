Home
Homeindiawest bengal

Amardeep Singh Bhatia new chairman of Tea Board

Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:37 IST

Kolkata: The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has appointed Amardeep Singh Bhatia as chairman of Tea Board.

Bhatia, additional secretary in the Commerce and Industry ministry, will hold the post of chairman of Tea Board with effect from October 12 as an additional charge for a period of six months, an office memorandum issued by Tea Board said.

He will hold the charge till such time the post is filled up on a regular basis or until further orders, the memorandum said.

Saurav Pahari will remain the deputy chairman of the Tea Board.

(Published 15 October 2023, 09:37 IST)
India NewsWest Bengal

