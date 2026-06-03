'Ambedkar ji's insult is TMC's only identity': BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over paying tributes while wearing slippers

<p>The BJP on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for allegedly "insulting" Dr B R Ambedkar after she paid floral tributes to him while wearing footwear.</p><p>A video purportedly showing former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> paying floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, at a public event in Kolkata while wearing slippers came under sharp criticism from the ruling party.</p><p>BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X, accusing Mamata Banerjee and the TMC of "insulting" <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dr-b-r-ambedkar">Ambedkar</a>, the party leader slammed that she "did not even bother to remove her slippers."</p>.<p>"Ambedkar ji's insult is Trinamool Congress' only identity. Trinamool Congress has insulted Ambedkar. The way in which, while paying floral tributes to Ambedkar ji, Mamata Banerjee did not even bother to remove her slippers. This shows the mindset of TMC, Mamata Banerjee and her family," he said.</p>.Another jolt to Mamata Banerjee? 58 rebel TMC MLAs back Ritabrata Banrjee as legislature party leader, submit claim to WB speaker.<p>The BJP leader further alleged that the TMC has repeatedly acted against the ideals and principles associated with Ambedkar.</p><p>"They always insult Ambedkar ji. They have demanded Muslim reservation against Ambedkar ji's thought process. They have gone against constitutional rules. They have abused constitutional institutions like the judiciary and the Election Commission," Poonawalla claimed.</p><p>"They are the ones who have taken away <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/obc">OBC</a> and SC reservations and given them to the Muslim community in the name of vote-bank politics. They are the ones who have backed Sharia above the Constitution. When the Waqf central law came, they opposed this law. This shows that they are anti-Ambedkar," he said.</p><p>In the video post, Poonawalla also attacked other Opposition parties, alleging that they too lack commitment to Ambedkar's ideals and constitutional values.</p><p>"Congress itself is anti-Ambedkar. All of these parties actually put vote-bank politics above everything else," he said.</p><p>The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the Opposition has shown disrespect toward constitutional offices and leaders belonging to socially disadvantaged communities.</p><p>"They have insulted an ST president, Droupadi Murmu ji. They are the ones who insult an OBC prime minister. They don't have any consideration for SC, ST and OBC communities. They keep insulting Ambedkar ji time and time again," he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>