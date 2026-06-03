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'Ambedkar ji's insult is TMC's only identity': BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over paying tributes while wearing slippers

Poonawalla took to X, accusing Mamata Banerjee and the TMC of 'insulting' Ambedkar and stating that she 'did not even bother to remove her slippers.'
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeB R Ambedkar

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