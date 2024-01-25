Amid discord in I.N.D.I.A bloc, Cong's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter West Bengal today

Kolkata: The Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to enter West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, amid political ripples within the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance in the state.

The Bengal leg of the Yatra will begin a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal.

Both Congress and the TMC are constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

Following a two-day hiatus on January 26-27, it will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts before entering Bihar on January 29.

Re-entering West Bengal on January 31 via Malda, it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.