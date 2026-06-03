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Amid rebellion, TMC dissolves all committees in Bengal, announces organisational overhaul

The Mamata Banerjee-led party said that it would conduct a "comprehensive" exercise of introspection.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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