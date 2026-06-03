Amid rebellion, TMC dissolves all committees in Bengal, announces organisational overhaul

<p>Amid rebellion by a large section of MLAs, the TMC on Wednesday dissolved all of its organisational committees in West Bengal and announced a comprehensive review of the party structure.</p><p>"After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect," the party said on X.</p>.Another jolt to Mamata Banerjee? 58 rebel TMC MLAs back Ritabrata Banrjee as legislature party leader, submit claim to WB speaker.<p>The Mamata Banerjee-led party further said that it would conduct a "comprehensive" exercise of introspection.</p><p>"The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," it said.</p><p>"The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose," it added.</p>.Mamata brings back Kalyan Banerjee as LS chief whip, calls for unity as TMC regroups after poll setback.<p>The development comes after rebels MLAs sought recognition as a separate legislature party, causing more trouble to TMC following its poll debacle.</p><p>Political observers viewed the move as an attempt by the leadership to regain control of the organisation and pave the way for restructuring the party apparatus amid the ongoing crisis.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>