Amid RG Kar protests, TMC MP urges people to reclaim right to live with dignity

Kolkata: Amid ongoing statewide protests against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Wednesday urged the public to reclaim their right to live with dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Reclaim the night—Reclaim people’s fundamental right to live with human dignity as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” he wrote in a post on X.

His post came ahead of the second "Reclaim the Night” protest on Wednesday, in which people are scheduled to gather at various key spots in Kolkata and other areas across West Bengal.

In the first “Women, Reclaim the Night” call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and others congregated in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts of Kolkata on August 14 night.