Amit Shah leads BJP to cash in on Calcutta HC's order cancelling over 25,000 jobs to target Mamata

The TMC supremo and the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, however, sought to turn the table on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of using the judiciary to take away jobs from people instead of providing them with employment.

“We give jobs in West Bengal. You move the court to take it away,” Banerjee said at an election rally of the TMC in Birbhum on Tuesday, criticising the BJP-led Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for growing unemployment in the country.