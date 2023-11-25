Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally to test BJP’s ground strength in Bengal, TMC gears up to counter

Kolkata: The proposed BJP rally in Kolkata on Wednesday with Amit Shah as speaker will be an opportunity, as much a challenge, for the saffron party to publicly show its strength, as it plans to take on the ruling Trinamool in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has stretched the purview of the meeting beyond the party’s support base.

Adhikari, in a video message, has extended the rally’s invitation as the leader of the Opposition. He has asked people – not only the party workers and supporters – who have faced “atrocities” and “deprivation” to come forward and register their protest in a democratic, and peaceful way.

A message, addressed to people, has also been released by BJP-Bengal’s state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Adhikari has claimed presence of rampant corruption in different sectors, and deprivation, asking people from different sections of society to participate for their rights.

The rally is expected to take place on the said day, after Calcutta High Court rejected the state government’s appeal against an earlier order that had approved the holding of the rally in the heart of Kolkata, at a venue where TMC holds its annual rally on July 21.

While BJP builds momentum around issues like corruption, deprivation and violence, TMC has planned its moves well in advance. A second and fresh round of campaign against freeze of central funds to the state will take TMC leaders to Delhi in December.

Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi avails time to listen to grievances then it’s fine. An alternative could be another protest.

In the week ahead, the two parties will be fighting out a battle for the people's perceptions.

Trinamool MLAs will be holding anti-Centre protests in the assembly precincts on three days, while BJP holds its proposed rally on Wednesday.

Further, the coming weekend will see Trinamool holding block-level programmes against the Centre