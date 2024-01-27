JOIN US
west bengal

Amit Shah's two-day visit to Bengal from Jan 28 postponed: BJP

Shah was scheduled to address a public gathering at Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district on January 29 afternoon and to hold organisational meetings to evaluate the party's readiness for the Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 12:51 IST

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled two-day visit to West Bengal from January 28 has been postponed, a BJP leader said here on Saturday.

"Amit Shah-ji's two-day visit to West Bengal from January 28 has been postponed. The new dates for his visit will be announced shortly," he said.

Shah was scheduled to address a public gathering at Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district on January 29 afternoon and to hold organisational meetings to evaluate the party's readiness for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP, which clinched 18, out of the state's 42 parliamentary seats, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has set ambitious goals of securing over 35 seats in the upcoming elections.

(Published 27 January 2024, 12:51 IST)
