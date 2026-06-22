Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Annapurna Yojana gets Rs 36,000 cr in West Bengal budget; beneficiary count to fall from 2.4 cr to 1cr

The Annapurna allocation forms a significant part of the welfare expenditure outlined in the BJP government's first budget, which also seeks to improve the state's fiscal health.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us