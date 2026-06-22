Annapurna Yojana gets Rs 36,000 cr in West Bengal budget; beneficiary count to fall from 2.4 cr to 1cr

<p>Kolkata: The BJP government's maiden budget in West Bengal on Monday earmarked Rs 36,000 crore for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-launches-annapurna-yojana-2825-lakh-women-to-receive-rs-3000-monthly-aid-in-first-phase-4025798">Annapurna Yojana</a>, a revamped version of the erstwhile Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, with budget estimates indicating coverage of one crore women beneficiaries, substantially lower than the around 2.4 crore beneficiaries under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>administration's flagship welfare programme.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced the allocation while presenting the 2026-27 budget in the Assembly, describing the scheme as a major component of the government's welfare agenda.</p>.<p>According to budget calculations, the allocation would only be sufficient to cover one crore beneficiaries at the promised assistance level of Rs 3000 per month under the scheme.</p>.'Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana created 70 lakh jobs': PM Modi as he disburses Rs 2,400 cr to 15 lakh first-time employees.<p>The figure is significantly lower than the beneficiary base claimed by the previous TMC government under Lakshmir Bhandar.</p>.<p>Introduced in 2021, Lakshmir Bhandar emerged as one of the most popular welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government, providing monthly financial assistance to women from eligible households.</p>.<p>The scheme was subsequently expanded, and the TMC government had claimed that around 2.4 crore women were receiving benefits.</p>.<p>The BJP had, during its election campaign, promised to continue direct financial assistance to women while restructuring the scheme and increasing the amount of support.</p>.<p>After assuming office, the government rechristened the programme as Annapurna Yojana.</p>.The Yogi Cabinet approves the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana.<p>Government sources said the scheme has been designed with revised eligibility norms and enhanced verification mechanisms aimed at ensuring that benefits reach intended recipients and eliminating alleged duplication.</p>.<p>The state government has said it already weeded out 30 lakh beneficiaries based on verification.</p>.<p>The government had sought online applications requiring family details, which has caused concerns and apprehensions about disclosing family income and other household details.</p>.<p>The BJP maintained that the objective is to make welfare delivery more targeted and fiscally sustainable while ensuring support for genuinely eligible beneficiaries.</p>.<p>The Annapurna allocation forms a significant part of the welfare expenditure outlined in the BJP government's first budget, which also seeks to improve the state's fiscal health.</p>.<p>Presenting the budget, Dasgupta said the government inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore but remained committed to fiscal prudence without compromising on welfare commitments.</p>