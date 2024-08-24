Another dent on Didi?

The August 14-15 night saw thousands of women across West Bengal coming out to protest the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata a few days back. A large number of men also joined the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest by the women in the early hours of the 78th Independence Day. Just three days later, in a rare show of camaraderie, the supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, the two rival football clubs of the city, came together and defied police action and rain to seek justice for the young doctor.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, beleaguered by the widespread protests by all sections of society, played to the gallery, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, herself, leading a march, seeking trial of the arrested accused in a fast-track court, seeking capital punishment for the culprit, pressing the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe from Kolkata Police, to speed up.

Didi’s image undoubtedly took a hit as the murder of the doctor was followed by allegations about cover-up attempts as well as rampant corruption at the RGKMCH. But will it pose a significant political challenge to the TMC supremo ahead of the state assembly polls in 2026?