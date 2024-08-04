'Apologise and resign': TMC to minister Akhil Giri after latter's video of verbally abusing woman official goes viral

Giri, a day earlier, had courted controversy after he was seen threatening and verbally abusing the above-mentioned woman official of the state forest department and her team after they removed encroachments on its land in Purba Medinipur district.

The BJP, which shared a video of the minister’s outburst on X, demanded Giri’s arrest while the ruling TMC said the party does not support such behaviour.

This is not the first time Giri has been embroiled in a controversy. Earlier in 2022, his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's 'looks' were severely criticised and party chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had apologised for the remark.