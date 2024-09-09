'Are you Brahmin? What cream do you put on face': Video flags improper viva questions at Bengal hospital

She was also reportedly asked, "What do you put on your lips?"

In the video, the students can be seen outraged over the incident, purportedly in a face-off with the administration. DH could not independently verify the video.

This comes days after the vandalism occurred there with the principal of the institution saying 'some students, outsiders created ruckus', ABP reported. The attack reportedly took place when the college council was meeting, where authorities were having a sit-down with the protesting students on campus.

As per the publication, vandalism occurred due to the non-availability of hostels and their allotment.

The ruckus took place amid ongoing protests over the R G Kar rape and murder case. Yesterday people took to the streets, marking a month of the horrific incident where the trainee doctor was found killed in the government-run institution in Kolkata.

Sharing the video of the outrage over the viva questions, the VHP member claimed that the TMC ecosystem is now 'desperate' to 'oppress top Hindu merits of West Bengal'. He also called on all 'nationalists' to act 'legally, socially and intellectually against this ecology', claiming that otherwise we are all doomed.