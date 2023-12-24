Around 5,000 students receive degrees, certificates at Jadavpur University convocation

Meanwhile, around 300 activists of the SFI and AISA carrying black flags entered the convocation venue after the ceremony and raised slogans over the delay of over four years in holding student union polls.

They also demanded immediate punishment for those responsible for the death of an undergraduate student following ragging and denounced the sending of invitations to the governor, education minister and UGC chairman Jagdeesh Kumar 'for their stance with regard to NEP, 2020'.