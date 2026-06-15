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Arrest warrant issued against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's close aide in land scam case

Investigators said Sumit Roy's name surfaced during the interrogation of former Medinipur MLA Sujoy Hazra, who was arrested earlier in the land scam case.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:35 IST
TMCAbhishek Banerjeeland scamarrest warrant

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