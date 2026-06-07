Arrested TMC councillor faces egg attack over extortion, land grab

<p>The public outrage against the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc"> Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) in West Bengal continued as hundreds of residents gathered outside the Patuli police station in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata </a>on Sunday after the arrest of a TMC councillor.</p><p>The crowd gathered to protest against TMC councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta, who was arrested on serious charges, including extortion.</p><p>The resentment reached peak when demonstrators hurled eggs at the accused even as police escorted him to the Alipore court amid tight security.</p>.Locals in Bengal's Howrah tonsure TMC leader, garland him with shoes over extortion charge.<p>Protesters raised slogans terming the accused as "thief" and demanding strict action against him. Several residents accused Dasgupta of involvement in land-grabbing activities and intimidation of those who refused to meet alleged monetary demands.</p><p>According to witnesses, protesters attempted to block the police convoy, and hurled eggs at the vehicle that drove Dasgupta, reflecting the extent of public outrage surrounding the case.</p>. <p>Dasgupta, the councillor of Ward 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested on Saturday evening along with an associate, Sourav Ghosh.</p><p>The two were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, attempted arson and other serious offences, a senior Kolkata Police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>A case was registered after a complaint by advocate Paramita Dey, who alleged that Dasgupta demanded Rs 20 lakh from her when she sought to set up a legal chamber at her residence. According to the complaint, Dey eventually paid Rs 2 lakh after sustained pressure and intimidation. </p><p>"The complaint further alleges that shortly after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly election results, Dasgupta and his associates unlawfully entered Dey's residence, vandalised property and attempted to set it on fire," the officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Dey further claimed that she continued receiving threats from the councillor's supporters despite making the payment, adding that she endured social harassment and ostracism, ultimately forcing her to relocate.</p><p>"These accused leaders cannot escape the law, which will take its own course. I will only reiterate what our chief minister has appealed to the people of Bengal about not taking the law into their own hands," said Indranil Khan, a minister in the newly elected BJP government. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>