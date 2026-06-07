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Arrested TMC councillor faces egg attack over extortion, land grab

Several residents accused Dasgupta of involvement in land-grabbing activities and intimidation of those who refused to meet alleged monetary demands.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Bappaditya Dasgupta

Bappaditya Dasgupta

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Published 07 June 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCKolkata

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