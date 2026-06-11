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Arrested TMC leader Jahangir taken to Falta locations linked to 2021 Bengal post-poll violence case

Jahangir Khan, who is one of the close aides of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is currently in five-day police custody.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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