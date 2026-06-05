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Arrested TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar pelted with eggs during police search at flat near Kolkata

Police personnel escorting Majumdar had to shield him and quickly take him inside the flat as residents gathered outside and hurled eggs while shouting slogans against him.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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