Arrested TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar pelted with eggs during police search at flat near Kolkata

<p>Kolkata: Arrested TMC vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar was pelted with eggs by angry residents on Friday when police took him to a flat in Salt Lake near the city for a search in connection with a case alleging illegal occupation of the property and intimidation of its owner.</p>.<p>Police personnel escorting Majumdar had to shield him and quickly take him inside the flat as residents gathered outside and hurled eggs while shouting slogans against him.</p>.<p>Majumdar was arrested on Wednesday by Bidhannagar North Police Station based on a complaint alleging that he had occupied the flat for years and threatened the owner when asked to vacate the premises or pay rent.</p>.<p>The development took place a month after the BJP defeated the TMC and came to power in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133395">West Bengal</a>.</p>.Trying to hold TMC together: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to rebel MLAs amid fears of further break up in party.<p>According to police sources, investigators took the arrested leader to the flat on Friday as part of the probe.</p>.<p>As soon as he got down from the police vehicle, a crowd surrounded him and began protesting, accusing him of illegally retaining possession of the property.</p>.<p>Several eggs were thrown at him before the police escorted him into the building.</p>.<p>The property owner alleged that Majumdar had rented the flat in Salt Lake in 2014 but continued to occupy it despite repeated requests to vacate.</p>.<p>The complainant also alleged that attempts to collect rent or seek possession of the property were met with threats and intimidation.</p>.<p>Tension flared in the area on Wednesday before Majumdar's arrest when locals staged a protest against him. Witnesses said residents surrounded the leader, raised slogans of "chor, chor" (thief, thief) and demanded that he vacate the property.</p>.<p>Police later intervened and took him to the police station before formally arresting him.</p>.Bhangar blast case: NIA declares ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding, shares details with BSF.<p>Friday's incident was not the first time that Majumdar has faced public hostility.</p>.<p>During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, when he was a BJP candidate from Karimpur, a video showing him being kicked and pushed into a marshy field during a political confrontation went viral on social media.</p>.<p>The BJP then accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>workers of being behind the attack. Majumdar later quit the saffron party and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit in 2021.</p>.<p>Police said the investigation into the property-related allegations is underway. </p>