‘As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her’: Dev amid TMC split speculation

<p>Kolkata: A day after attending two meetings of the rebel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> parliamentarians in New Delhi, Bengali cinema’s superstar and a member of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, on Tuesday pledged loyalty to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>, saying that he had not joined any new faction of the party.</p>.<p>Dev, however, attended an administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu Adhikari, the chief minister of the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, at Kolaghat in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Another actress-politician, June Malia, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Medinipur on a TMC ticket in 2024, also attended the meeting.</p>.<p>Both June and Dev had attended the meetings of the rebel TMC parliamentarians in New Delhi on Monday. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who emerged as the face of the rebellion, had said that nearly 20 TMC members in the Lok Sabha had decided to extend support to the ruling coalition led by Bharatiya Janata Party and had written to Speaker Om Birla asking for separate seating in the lower House of Parliament.</p>.<p>“My love for <em>Didi</em> (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee) will continue throughout my life. I am not joining any ‘new Trinamool Congress’,” Dev told journalists after attending the administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu on Tuesday. “As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her.”</p>.<p>He, however, said that he had attended the meetings in New Delhi on Monday and in Kolaghat on Tuesday in the capacity of a TMC parliamentarian, only to ensure the development of Ghatal, the constituency, which elected him to the Lok Sabha in 2014, 2029 and 2024. </p>.<p>Dev also said that, regardless of political differences, Suvendu was now the elected chief minister and that constitutional norms required everyone to respect the top office of the state government.</p>.<p>He argued that working with the state government was necessary to ensure the completion of development projects in Ghatal, particularly for the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan.</p>.<p>The Ghatal Master Plan is a mega project envisaged back in 1959 to save the low-lying areas in and around Ghatal, located at the base of the Chota Nagpur Plateau, from the annual flood.</p>.TMC's 'dissident' MPs Deepak Adhikari, June Maliah attend Bengal CM's administrative meeting.<p>The implementation of the project is a long-pending poll promise of Dev and the TMC.</p>.<p>Malia, however, hit out at the TMC during the administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu, alleging that she had not been allowed to take up development works in her constituency since being elected to the Lok Sabha. The chief minister assured the TMC rebel parliamentarian that he would try to allocate funds for the development projects that she would recommend.</p>.<p>Dev, on the other hand, distanced himself from the allegations made by June. “How can I say <em>Didi</em> (Mamata Banerjee) did not listen to my request for the development projects in my constituency? She did start the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan on my request.”</p>.<p>Mahua Maitra, another TMC parliamentarian loyal to the party supremo, hit out at her colleagues, who turned rebels, who had met at the residence of BJP leader and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Monday.</p>.<p>“Even if the traitors get 19 MPs (2/3), which they have not, the only option is to merge with the BJP, along with 2/3 of the political party. Bhupinder Yadav & <a href="https://x.com/loksabhaspeaker">@loksabhaspeaker</a> cannot create (a) separate political party or faction. (Five) 5 judge bench (of the Supreme Court) in Subhash Desai vs. Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra (2023), settled this,” she posted on X.</p>.<p>The party’s parliamentarians loyal to Mamata, however, claimed that the rebels were still not sufficient in number to reach the two-thirds mark required to avoid disqualification under the Constitution (91st Amendment) Act, 2003.</p>