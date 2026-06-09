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‘As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her’: Dev amid TMC split speculation

Dev also said that, regardless of political differences, Suvendu was now the elected chief minister and that constitutional norms required everyone to respect the top office of the state government.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congress

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