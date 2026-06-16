'As of now, we are not merging': Ritabrata Banerjee keeps NCPI option open

<p>New Delhi: The rebel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MLAs in West Bengal on Monday kept their options open after 20 Lok Sabha MPs merged with a little-known Nationalist Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and decided to back the BJP-led NDA.</p><p>The rebel MLAs were not part of the discussions that led to the decision of the Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to seek separate seats in the Lower House and merge with the NCPI. This move was read as part of a move to counter possible disqualification processes.</p><p>Ritabrita Banerjee, who is leading a group of around 60 of the 80 MLAs and recognised by Speaker Rathindra Bose as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, told <em>DH</em>, “as of now, we are not merging.” </p>.Curious case of NCPI: As TMC rebels navigate anti-defection law, the house of Kundus is their political transit home.<p>Banerjee said their entire campaign is against “individual cult” and whatever decisions had to be made, they will take it “collectively”. Earlier in the day, he had said that the decision to merge was taken by “their (MPs) collective” and they were unaware of any such move.</p><p>The Uluberia MLA had emerged as the pivot of the rebellion against Mamata in the West Bengal Assembly, drawing support of more than two-third of the Trinamool lawmakers.</p><p>Dastidar and others on Monday merged with the NCPI while no such move was initiated by the MLAs.</p><p>For a party’s merger, the support of two-third of its legislature party in Parliament as well as state Assemblies are required. </p><p>If Banerjee’s bloc also decides to join the Kakoli faction to merge with NCPI and support the NDA in the state too, he will lose the Leader of the Opposition post, as it will be the ruling bloc. Banerjee claimed that he has the support of 65 MLAs.</p><p>As per provisions, a party with at least 10 per cent of lawmakers is eligible for the post of Leader of the Opposition. </p><p>If one goes by Banerjee’s numbers and this bloc decides to join the NDA, the Mamata-led group has less than 10% MLAs and it would be left to the mercy of the ruling party whether to relax the rule on providing Leader of Opposition status to the leader of Trinamool Congress. </p>.Watch: Egg hurled at TMC's Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence.<p>Meanwhile, the rebel MP Arup Chakraborty said the breakaway faction would fight for the control of its election symbol of Trinamool Congress. The Mamata-led faction termed the move illegal under the anti-defection law.</p><p>"We have not left TMC; we're in TMC and trying to rectify the party. Why did it get damaged, that is not being discussed. We will fight for the party symbol; we have 20 members, why should we not fight for the symbol...A new game has started… 'Khela Hobe'," Chakraborty was quoted by PTI as saying.</p><p>Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sagarika Ghose, "massive false information is being circulated on the 2/3rds majority and anti-defection law. The 10th Schedule and the Supreme Court have made it amply clear. It is the political party outside Parliament (not the party representatives sitting inside Parliament) which must first split or merge, and then after this condition, the people inside do not attract the anti-defection law if 2/3rds choose to break away." </p>