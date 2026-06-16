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'As of now, we are not merging': Ritabrata Banerjee keeps NCPI option open

The rebel MLAs were not part of the discussions that led to the decision of the Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to seek separate seats in the Lower House and merge with the NCPI.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 02:18 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 02:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCNCPI

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