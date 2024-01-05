Assault on ED officers sparks political duel in Bengal; BJP, Congress seek Prez rule

Kolkata: The assault on ED officers in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Friday sparked a political slugfest, with the BJP and Congress calling for imposition of President's rule, even as the ruling TMC accused the central agency sleuths of inciting locals.

ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan, when they tried to raid his residence in Sandeshkhali area in connection with its probe into the ration distribution scam.