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At Kolkata’s Red Road, PM Modi stresses Yoga’s unity message weeks after venue denied for Eid

Suvendu Adhikari, who took over as the new chief minister of West Bengal on May 9, subtly hit out at the erstwhile Trinamool Congress regime.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalPM ModiKolkataInternational Yoga Day

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