At Kolkata’s Red Road, PM Modi stresses Yoga’s unity message weeks after venue denied for Eid

<p>Kolkata: Invoking Rabindranath Tagore's belief that human identity is forged through connectedness with the world, rather than isolation, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm-modi">Narendra Modi</a> led International Day of Yoga celebrations at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata's </a>Red Road on Sunday, weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in West Bengal denied permission for the customary Eid-ul-Adha congregation at the same venue.</p><p>"When yoga becomes part of our nature, it becomes the foundation of human unity,” Modi said as he led the nation in observing the 12<sup>th</sup> International Day of Yoga from Kolkata, just one-and-a-half months after the BJP came to power in West Bengal following a landslide victory in the assembly elections. </p><p>Suvendu Adhikari, who took over as the new chief minister of West Bengal on May 9, subtly hit out at the erstwhile Trinamool Congress regime, alleging that the previous government in the state had stayed away from the annual International Yoga Day celebration. </p>.'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day.<p>“It is because the people of West Bengal have taken a historic decision that yoga is being celebrated across the state today,” Adhikari said, tacitly referring to the rout of Mamata Banerjee’s party in the state assembly elections. </p><p>The Red Road — officially known as Indira Gandhi Sarani — remained closed to traffic for several days as the state government prepared for the prime minister’s visit and the International Day of Yoga celebrations. </p><p>The choice of the wide boulevard from Eden Gardens to the West Gate of Fort William (now Vijay Durg) – the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army – as the venue for the International Yoga Day, and its closure for about a week for preparation and security reasons, however, triggered a political controversy.</p><p>The Red Road, built in 1820, has traditionally been the venue of some of the largest public religious and cultural events in Kolkata, including the customary Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha congregations as well as a carnival showcasing idols before their immersion at the end of the annual Durga Puja festival.</p><p>But the state’s new BJP government decided not to allow namaz on roads, arguing that such congregations caused hassles for commuters.</p><p>“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, born on this land, believed that the identity of man lies not in remaining separate, but in connecting with the world around him. This connection is the essence of yoga,” Modi said at the Yoga Day event on Sunday.</p><p>Arjun Singh, a heavyweight BJP leader, had told journalists on May 12 that the new government would not allow prayers on roads and that namaz should be offered in mosques.</p><p>The state government had then denied permission for namaz to be held on Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on May 28. The congregation had to be shifted to the nearby Brigade Parade Ground.</p>.PM Modi to lead nation in observing International Yoga Day from Kolkata .<p>The issue resurfaced when the Red Road was closed ahead of the Yoga Day event.</p><p>When Dilip Ghosh, BJP veteran and a minister in the state government, was asked about the logic of choosing Red Road as the venue for Yoga Day celebration and closing it for several days just after denying permission to hold the Eid-ul-Adha prayers on the boulevard, he said that those who were finding it difficult to accept the policy of the government should go to Bangladesh and Pakistan to offer namaz. </p><p>He justified the move to close the Red Road for the preparation for the visit of the prime minister. His comment triggered protests from Naushad Siddiqui, the leader of the Indian Secular Front and a legislator, as well as from several CPI(M) leaders, who argued that the state government only wanted to target a particular community by denying permission to hold Eid-ul-Adha prayers, but exposed the commuters to hassles for days ahead of the Yoga Day event.</p><p>The issue also reached the Calcutta High Court, which on June 18, directed the West Bengal government to ensure suitable alternative traffic arrangements for commuters affected by the closure of Red Road.</p><p>“Yoga shows the path from mental health to physical health. That is why it is said in yoga – ‘<em>Yukta Cheshtasya Karmasu’</em> – meaning, awareness of what we should do and what we should not do,” Modi said at the Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday. “This awareness becomes a source of peace in our lives, and it also opens the path to world peace. That is why yoga today is not only essential for our personal lifestyle, but it is also a necessity for a better future for the world.”</p>