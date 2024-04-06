Attack on NIA officials 'direct evidence of TMC's Talibani mindset': BJP

"It was not just a coincidence but a well thought out experiment. It was a state-sponsored attack on the NIA officials. The attack was organised by the ruling TMC," he charged, urging the Election Commission to take cognizance of the incident.

Poonawalla alleged that the pattern of attack on the NIA officials in Bhupatinagar area of West Bengal's East Medinipur district was similar to the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, organised by the ruling TMC, in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas recently to "protect" Shahzahan Sheikh.

"Two days ago, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, first gave inciting statements to provoke violence against the NIA officials. As soon as the NIA team was attacked today, Mamata swifty came in to justify the violence and gave the attackers a complete clean chit," he charged.

The BJP leader alleged that the attack on the NIA officials in Bhupatinagar area on Saturday was "direct evidence of the TMC's Talibani mindset culture".

"Political violence, violence against central probe agencies, corruption, protection to terror and radical elements have been clearly institutionalized under this Talibani mindset culture of Mamata Banerjee government," Poonawalla alleged.

"TMC means too much corruption and too much chaos as well. 'Ma Mati Manush' slogan of the TMC government has changed and it has now become 'bomb blast and save rapists'," the BJP leader said.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal, TMC means (stands for) Terror, Mafia, Corruption. Law and order is sliding down to a new low every day under the TMC rule. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the state. It's painful," he added.