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Attackers used UPI for toll payment ahead of Suvendu aide's murder, investigators say

The silver car allegedly used in the killing crossed the Bally toll plaza shortly before the attack, and the occupants paid the toll through UPI, he said.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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