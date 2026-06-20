'Attempt to murder': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee raises security concerns as man spotted with gun at Kolkata airport

<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek%20banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> on Saturday flagged serious security issues as he alleged that a man with a gun was detained at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> airport on Friday night after he landed in the city. </p><p>The TMC MP also shared a video of a person who appears to be holding a pistol on X, and wrote: "Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go."</p>.<p>Banerjee returned to Kolkata after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday. During the meeting, he raised objections over the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the Tripura-based National Citizens' Party of India (NCPI).</p>.Mamata's camp submits 20 petitions to Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify rebel TMC MPs .<p>Backing Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien also alleged that a "BJP supporter" was seen at the airport exit with a gun when he and Banerjee were leaving the premises.</p><p>Sharing videos on of the person being escorted on X, O'Brien said it was an 'attempt to murder' the Diamond Harbour MP.</p><p>"BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?" O'Brien posted. He claimed that the person with the gun was caught by women supporters of the Trinamool and questioned the role of the West Bengal Police.</p>.<p>"Minutes before @abhishekaitc along with @KBanerjee_AITC and I walked out of Kolkata airport at around 9.45 pm. Armed man at exit. Nabbed by women supporters of TMC. Bengal Police? Videos say it all," he wrote.</p><p>TMC's official X account, too, alleged that it was an 'attempt to murder' the party general secretary, adding criminals roam freely under the watch of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. </p><p>However, the BJP said that Banerjee was unable to accept the security downgrade after the change in government. </p><p>Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said: "Abhishek Banerjee is used to heavy security which was provided in the earlier regime. Now, he has been given security that an MP is entitled to. He can't digest the scaling down of his security." </p><p>Majumdar added that the new BJP government has a lot of work on its hands and does not have time to think about Abhishek Banerjee.</p>