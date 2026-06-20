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'Attempt to murder': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee raises security concerns as man spotted with gun at Kolkata airport

The TMC Banerjee general secretary returned to Kolkata after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek BachchanKolkata

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