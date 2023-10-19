Award for Durga Puja pandals most accessible for differently-abled, elderly persons

Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee's joint secretary Sayan Deb Chatterjee said, "While most awards are given for decor, artwork and other visual elements, the criteria are changing. We appreciate that this award will judge the facilities being provided to physically challenged and elderly persons."

In south Kolkata's Gariahat area, TMC councillor of ward 100 Sudarshana Mukherjee honoured 100 elderly women of underprivileged background as part of an initiative named 'Amar Durga Amar Maa'.