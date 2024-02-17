JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bandhan Bank authorised to collected revenues of West Bengal govt

The mandate will enable the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Saturday said that it has been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect tax and non-tax receipts on its behalf.

The mandate will enable the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).

By virtue of this mandate, people will be able to pay various taxes like property tax, motor vehicle tax and professional tax using this portal, the lender said.

The bank will soon be integrating itself with the West Bengal government to operationalise the payment collection process.

Debraj Saha, head-government business, Bandhan Bank said West Bengal is among the top three markets for Bandhan Bank. The bank has over 1,700 transaction outlets in the state, he said.

GRIPS is an online internet-based platform for making various tax and non-tax payments to the West Bengal government.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 08:47 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsWest BengalBandhan BankRevenue

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT