Bangladesh MP murder: Bengal CID quizzes key suspect, recovers parts of human bones near canal

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Sunday recovered parts of human bones near a canal in South 24 Parganas district, during a search operation in connection with its probe into the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior official said.

The specimen was found on the south-eastern bank of Bagjola canal in Bhangar’s Krishnamati village, following the interrogation of Mohammad Siyam Hussain, a key suspect in the case who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India, he said.

"The bone parts appear to be of a human being as suggested by medical officers and forensic experts who were present when these were recovered," the CID officer said.

It has lodged a suo moto case in this regard at the Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station, he said. The bone parts will soon be sent for forensic examination.

"Search is underway to trace other body parts of the Bangladeshi politician," the officer said.

Sleuths of the CID had earlier recovered pieces of flesh, weighing around 3.5 kg, from the septic tank of a flat in New Town area where the MP was last seen on May 12.