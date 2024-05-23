Bangladesh MP's friend paid Rs 5 crore to murder him: West Bengal CID

Kolkata: The initial probe into the “murder” of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar revealed that one of his friends had paid around Rs 5 crore to kill the neighbouring country’s parliamentarian, a senior police officer said here on Thursday.

Anar, who went missing in Kolkata since May 13, was found murdered and three people have been arrested, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Police had said investigation of the case has been taken up by the state CID.

“It was a well-planned murder. A huge amount of money, around Rs 5 crore was paid by an old friend of the MP to kill him,” the officer told PTI.

The Awami League MP’s friend is a US national and owns a flat in Kolkata, he said.