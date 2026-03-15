Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bangladeshi held in Bengal for 'aiding' killers of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi to escape to India

The arrest comes a week after the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two suspects wanted in connection with Hadi's murder from Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us