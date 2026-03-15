<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Police's STF arrested a Bangladeshi for allegedly helping the suspected killers of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader from the neighbouring country, flee to India after committing the crime, an officer said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The arrest comes a week after the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two suspects wanted in connection with Hadi's murder from Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Faisal Karim Masud (37), alias Rahul, a resident of Patuakhali in Bangladesh, and Alamgir Hossain (34) from Dhaka.</p>.Osman Hadi's brother appointed to Bangladesh mission in UK.<p>During interrogation, the two men told investigators that a person named Philip Sangma had helped them cross the international border in Meghalaya, the police officer said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the STF tracked down Sangma and arrested him on Saturday morning from the Shantipur Bypass area in West Bengal's Nadia district, the officer added.</p>.<p>A preliminary interrogation revealed that Sangma, also a Bangladesh national, who allegedly facilitates infiltration through the border in Haluaghat (Bangladesh) and Dalupara (Meghalaya) areas in exchange for money, another officer said.</p>.<p>According to the police, Sangma admitted to helping Masud and Hossain enter India after the murder.</p>.<p>Investigators said Sangma later entered India to evade arrest in Bangladesh and moved across several locations in the country.</p>.<p>"He remained in contact with the two accused and was trying to return to Bangladesh when he was apprehended," the officer added.</p>.<p>Sangma was produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded him to police custody.</p>.<p>Hadi, 32, spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head in Dhaka on December 12 last year. He was flown to Singapore for treatment, but died on December 18.</p>.<p>His death sparked political unrest in Bangladesh, where general elections were held on February 12.</p>.<p>The Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with its allies, swept the polls, winning 216 of the 297 seats to form the government. </p>