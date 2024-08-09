Bangladeshis chant 'Jai Shri Ram' for entry as BSF sends back 1,000 from West Bengal border

Guwahati: Nearly 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, who were camping near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal seeking refuge in India, were sent back by the BSF with the help of their counterparts Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), on Friday.

A statement issued by Guwahati Frontier of BSF on Friday said the Bangladeshi nationals had approached the international border in Coochbehar in North Bengal due to the unrest in their country.

A video and a photograph shared by BSF showed that the Bangladeshi nationals, some in chest deep water in a river, requested the BSF personnel to allow them cross the border for refuge. Some shouted the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' while pleading for refuge. Sources said the slogan suggested that they were Hindus in Bangladesh.