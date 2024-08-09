Bangladeshis chant 'Jai Shri Ram' for entry as BSF sends back 1,000 from West Bengal border

Guwahati: Nearly 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, who were camping near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal seeking refuge in India, were sent back by the BSF with the help of their counterparts Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), on Friday.
A statement issued by Guwahati Frontier of BSF on Friday said the Bangladeshi nationals had approached the international border in Coochbehar in North Bengal due to the unrest in their country.
A video and a photograph shared by BSF showed that the Bangladeshi nationals, some in chest deep water in a river, requested the BSF personnel to allow them cross the border for refuge. Some shouted the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' while pleading for refuge. Sources said the slogan suggested that they were Hindus in Bangladesh.
The Guwahati Frontier of BSF guards the India-Bangladesh border in Assam and parts in Coochbehar in Bengal.
"This emerging challenge is new to the BSF, which is primarily entrusted with the security of India’s borders along both Bangladesh and Pakistan. Faced with the delicate task of managing humanitarian concerns while ensuring border security, the BSF demonstrated exceptional professionalism, with its officers and men swiftly responding to the situation," said the statement.
"Upon encountering this group, the BSF promptly approached the BGB, to take these Bangladeshi nationals back, ensuring that the situation was managed without escalating tensions. The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with India's civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue," said the statement.
India issued an alert along the 4,096km border with Bangladesh in Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Bengal in order to prevent influx since tension gripped Bangladesh.
The Bangladeshi nationals were sent back on a day the Centre set up a committee to monitor the situation along the border in view of the unrest in Bangladesh.
"This operation underscores the BSF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's borders while also recognizing the importance of addressing humanitarian concerns with compassion and strict adherence to international standards.
