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Bangladesh’s deposed PM Hasina congratulates newly appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

She said West Bengal’s role in genuine friendly relations between Bangladesh and India was unique and “I believe under his leadership this relationship will reach a new trajectory”.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 00:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariSheikh HasinaBangaldesh

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