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Bank account freeze: Calcutta HC refuses urgent hearing to Mamata-led TMC faction

The debit operations of three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress holding around Rs 440 crore have been frozen.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsTMCMamata Banerjeecalcutta high court

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