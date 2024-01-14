Bee boxes, hedge of medicinal plants on India-Bangla border to prevent smuggling

Villagers of Kadipur in Nadia have been engaged in different works such as planting and watering the fruit-bearing and aromatic medicinal plants, and digging pits to extend the hedge, as part of the first phase of the project. An official of the Border Security Force (BSF) said 40 bee boxes have been fixed on poles of the metal fence over the last two months with the help of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB).