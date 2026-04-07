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Bengal actors, technicians call off day-long cease work after consensus to implement security SoP

Shooting for soaps, web series and films in different studios of Kolkata came to a halt this morning as artistes called for a cease work demanding proper safety arrangements at their workplace.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalBengali filmsStandard Operating Procedure

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