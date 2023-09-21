Bengal BJP files RTI application, seeks info on Mamata's tour to the UAE, Spain

Adhikari has queried about the selection criteria on the basis of which these people were selected for the official trip. Another query is about the number of people who did not accompany the chief minister from the beginning, but joined midway.

Besides, a question has been raised about the total expenditure of the chief minister’s 11-day trip. The last question placed under the RTI asks for a breakdown of the total expenditure, namely, for airfare – with passengers’ details, accommodation – with details of number of hotel rooms booked, the cost and category, and the total expenses incurred on food and beverages other than those covered under accommodation.

The breakdown of cost – as enquired – also asks for details on event management, inland transport expenses, and other miscellaneous expenses. “The information sought for does not fall within the exceptions as contained in Section 8 of the Right to Information Act, 2005,” Adhikari mentioned in his application.

The Bengal chief minister, at present, is on a tour of the two countries, promoting Bengal as an industrial destination and extending invitation to investors for the upcoming global business summit. Bengal has reached an agreement with La Liga, Spanish football league, for setting up a football training academy in the state. Besides, Banerjee’s schedule also includes business meetings.