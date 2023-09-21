Bengal BJP files RTI application, seeks info on Mamata's tour to the UAE, Spain

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, also the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, has filed an application under RTI, seeking details concerning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tour to the UAE, and Spain.
Adhikari, on Thursday, claimed on X that, “There has been some public hue & cry”, concerning CM’s trip to the two countries. “Especially, it has been an issue of public debate that, who accompanied her and in what capacity,” he tweeted. “Also the expenditure of this ‘Official’ trip and the amount spent on her entourage is a matter of public concern…,” he mentioned.
The BJP leader went on to add that as a “responsible” leader of the Opposition, he has sought information about the CM’s 11-day trip. Adhikari has made an application under section 6 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, to state public information officer, department of industry, commerce & enterprise. Similar applications for information have also been placed before officers concerned, of the home, information & cultural affairs, and tourism departments.
The copy of the application shared by Adhikari on X, shows that queries have been placed under six questions. The first is about how many people have accompanied the chief minister to the UAE, and Spain. The leader has asked for the names and designations of these people.
Adhikari has queried about the selection criteria on the basis of which these people were selected for the official trip. Another query is about the number of people who did not accompany the chief minister from the beginning, but joined midway.
Besides, a question has been raised about the total expenditure of the chief minister’s 11-day trip. The last question placed under the RTI asks for a breakdown of the total expenditure, namely, for airfare – with passengers’ details, accommodation – with details of number of hotel rooms booked, the cost and category, and the total expenses incurred on food and beverages other than those covered under accommodation.
The breakdown of cost – as enquired – also asks for details on event management, inland transport expenses, and other miscellaneous expenses. “The information sought for does not fall within the exceptions as contained in Section 8 of the Right to Information Act, 2005,” Adhikari mentioned in his application.
The Bengal chief minister, at present, is on a tour of the two countries, promoting Bengal as an industrial destination and extending invitation to investors for the upcoming global business summit. Bengal has reached an agreement with La Liga, Spanish football league, for setting up a football training academy in the state. Besides, Banerjee’s schedule also includes business meetings.