Bengal BJP MLAs purify Ambedkar statue with Ganga water in assembly premises

The symbolic move was in response to the two-day sit-in by ruling Trinamool Congress MLAs, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 29, at the base of the statue to protest 'BJP government at Centre's discrimination towards West Bengal in connection with releasing central funds and implementation of Central projects.'

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay told reporters he will ask the Marshal to seek Adhikari's response about the reason behind washing the Ambedkar statue with Ganga water.