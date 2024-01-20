Bengal BJP president requests CM to declare holiday on Jan 22

Kolkata: The BJP-Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking that January 22 be declared a holiday.
“I have requested our Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee to kindly consider declaring 22nd January, 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations,” Majumdar stated on X.
In his letter to the chief minister, Majumdar wrote that January 22 is a day of pride for the country, and shared the struggle and efforts that have taken place, in the context of the Ram Mandir. He also mentioned how the people in the entire country, including Bengal, will be offering prayers and celebrating on the day concerned.
Majumdar requested that to facilitate people’s participation on the auspicious day, the day be declared a holiday, officially, the private institutes be requested to do the same, and schools and colleges be kept closed. He added that the chief minister has introduced holidays on newer dates in the state, and one more holiday be offered to the people.
While the BJP-Bengal is gearing up to celebrate January 22 as an auspicious day, the Trinamool Congress is organising an inter-faith rally in Kolkata, and has also called for the block-level programmes.
Banerjee, earlier this week, had announced the Trinamool-led rally that will commence in south Kolkata’s Hazra locality, and will conclude with a public meeting in Park Circus Maidan, a locality that has got a substantial population of the minority community.
A public interest litigation was filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari challenging the rally. The day concerned marks the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As the rally is to be held on the same date – it was feared – there’s likelihood of breach of peace. The Calcutta High Court, subsequently, allowed holding of the rally but with conditions.