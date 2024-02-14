Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar injured in lathi-charge; being taken to hospital

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was injured on wednesday, as police resorted to lathi charge after a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers, reported ANI.
The Police personnel were trying to take Majumdar back to the hotel from where he had left. He is being taken to hospital in a Police vehicle, the agency stated.
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday alleged that the state police have cordoned off the lodge where he has put up in Taki area to prevent him from heading towards unrest-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
More details to follow...