west bengal

Bengal BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims ultra-leftists made an attempt on his life

The leader of the opposition, who along with other party MLAs met the family of the 17-year-old boy in Nadia district, also said they would demand that Education Minister Bratya Basu table an action taken report on the incident in the assembly.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 13:58 IST

Follow Us

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written a complaint to police against “unknown assailants” associated with a banned maoist organisation for a “premeditated attack, assault and attempt to murder” him.

Sharing a copy of the complaint along with his tweet, Adhikari stated that he had visited Jadavpur on Thursday to attend an event organised by the party's youth wing. “While exiting the venue, around 5:40pm, I was suddenly attacked by a group of unknown assailants, who managed to breach security and were shouting slogans & brandishing black flags,” Adhikari stated.

Adhikari added that the miscreants were associated with an “ultra-Left” frontal organisation of the banned Maoist outfit. “The attack appeared to be a response of the members of the said organisation, who didn’t like the fact that I minced no words in my speech and called out their hypocrisy,” he stated.

Blaming the group for having turned the Jadavpur University into a “den of anti national & anti social activities”, Adhikari added that while these people nurture “anti-establishment & secessionist ideologies”, they also stay attached to the institution, after completing their formal duration at the institution, in order to avail the benefits which are meant for students.

“It is highly probable that their actions were orchestrated and/ or influenced by certain politically motivated leaders who are trying to eliminate me through any means for their own gains upon hatching a criminal conspiracy,” Adhikari has stated in the complaint, requesting that the same be treated as a first information report.

(Published 18 August 2023, 13:58 IST)
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariJadavpur University

