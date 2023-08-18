Bengal BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims ultra-leftists made an attempt on his life

Adhikari added that the miscreants were associated with an “ultra-Left” frontal organisation of the banned Maoist outfit. “The attack appeared to be a response of the members of the said organisation, who didn’t like the fact that I minced no words in my speech and called out their hypocrisy,” he stated.

Blaming the group for having turned the Jadavpur University into a “den of anti national & anti social activities”, Adhikari added that while these people nurture “anti-establishment & secessionist ideologies”, they also stay attached to the institution, after completing their formal duration at the institution, in order to avail the benefits which are meant for students.

“It is highly probable that their actions were orchestrated and/ or influenced by certain politically motivated leaders who are trying to eliminate me through any means for their own gains upon hatching a criminal conspiracy,” Adhikari has stated in the complaint, requesting that the same be treated as a first information report.