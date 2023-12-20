Bengal BJP terms CM-PM meeting 'photo op', questions Mamata's commitment to securing funds

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday described the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a mere "political photo op" expressing scepticism about her commitment to addressing the financial needs of the state.

The party questioned the presence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation accompanying Banerjee instead of administrative officials during the meeting.

Banerjee called on the Prime Minister on Wednesday to discuss the pending central funds for the state.

She revealed that Modi suggested that officials of the state and the Centre collaborate to resolve outstanding issues.