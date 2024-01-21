Bengal: BJP, Trinamool in political duel over Ram mandir consecration day

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress will be putting their political might to test in Bengal on Monday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Ram Mandir’s inauguration at Ayodhya.

On one side is the BJP’s intense campaign to celebrate the day, while on the other, is the Trinamool’s interfaith rally planned for Kolkata, along with the block-level programmes.

“May Lord Ram forgive these ignorants and sinners as they don’t have the capacity to realize that they are on the path of Adharma,” BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari stated on X, on Saturday.

Adhikari alleged that the Trinamool-led govt is “stooping so low”, trying to “create distraction and diverting attention from the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22”. The Trinamool is realising that its all-faith rally “will fail to resonate with the public in general at the macro level”, and hence the administration is trying to create “diversions”, the leader claimed, mentioning three “exhibits”, or points, to put forth his claims

Senior Trinamool leader Aroop Biswas, countered Adhikari’s three exhibits, “Your politics has always been about division, not people. You have proved it again!”