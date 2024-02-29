Bengal BJP unveils state leg of 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee' programme

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday announced the Bengal segment of the nationwide initiative 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee,' employing video vans to solicit public inputs from across the state in crafting the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a press briefing held here, Majumdar elaborated on the purpose of these vans, highlighting their significance in collecting citizens' recommendations for the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto).

He emphasised the BJP's commitment to fostering citizen engagement in the democratic process, stating that this approach epitomises the party's overarching vision.