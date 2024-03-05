Bengal BJP's Mahila Morcha swings into action before PM Modi's visit; organises 'Shakti Vandan Run' across 988 districts

New Delhi: In the run up to PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal on Thursday, the women’s wing of the BJP has started mobilisation through a three-day campaign.
Runs and marathons across 988 districts on Tuesday and bike and scooter rallies across 4123 assembly segments on Wednesday will precede the PM’s speech which will be relayed across all the Lok Sabha seats by the Mahila Morcha. The PM is likely to raise the Sandeshkhali episode in his speech.
On Tuesday, the Mahila Morcha mobilised students and voters from societies across 988 districts where they carried out ‘Shakti Vandan Run’.
Before the run, there women leaders held briefings on the government pledge to turn Indian into a developed nation in 2047 under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ scheme, as well as women-centric schemes of the Central Government by women representatives.
On Wednesday, to create awareness about women empowerment schemes by the Central Government and BJP-led State Governments, BJP's women’s wing is organising Shakti Vandan Yatras across the country, besides in West Bengal of course. Women leaders will carry out padyatras or rallies of cycles, bikes or scooties in each of the 4,123 Vidhan Sabha seats, nationwide.
On March 6, in the concluding programme, Modi’s address in West Bengal’s Barasat, will be telecasted live in every mandal and women leaders and Mahila Morcha Karykartas will be mobilised to ensure maximum publicity.
The women’s wing, in a release said that several of the central government’s schemes have been designed for women. “From startups to space, women are fulfilling their dreams. The Prime Minister has widened the space and scope for emancipation of women. He is dedicated to (the idea of) women-led development,” the Morcha said in a statement.
Leaders of the party said that Modi is likely to make significant poll-related announcements in the rally.
(Published 05 March 2024, 16:48 IST)