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Bengal broke free of its shackles, return of state's glory has begun: PM Modi

Referring to the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, Modi said the transformation underway in Bengal demonstrated the power of the democratic process.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra Modi

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