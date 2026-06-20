Bengal broke free of its shackles, return of state's glory has begun: PM Modi

<p>Tarakeswar: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said West Bengal had "broken free from its shackles" and embarked on a new journey of development, asserting that the change brought about by a single electoral verdict was visible across the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a programme to mark the ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects here, Modi said a "new freshness" was now palpable in Bengal’s air.</p>.Congress kept eastern India backward, BJP turning it into growth engine: PM Modi.<p>"Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, and the return of Bengal's glory has begun," he asserted.</p>.<p>Referring to the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, Modi said the transformation underway in the state demonstrated the power of the democratic process.</p>.<p>"There is a glow on the faces of Bengal's people, and a sentiment of joy and trust in villages… It is clearly visible in Bengal how your one vote can bring about a change," he said.</p>.PM Modi participates in 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration; releases Rs 18,880 cr PM-Kisan instalment.<p>Modi also highlighted the state government's efforts to accelerate border fencing along the India-Bangladesh frontier, alleging that the previous dispensation had obstructed the process.</p>.<p>"You must have seen how the previous government had halted the transfer of land for border fencing. That process has started under the present regime," the PM said. </p>