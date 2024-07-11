Bengal bypolls: EC seeks action taken report from CEO on malpractice charges

Sources at the CEO’s office confirmed that it would respond to the EC’s query on Thursday by listing out the actions the poll conducting body has so far taken or initiated vis-a-vis those complaints.

The bypolls were held at Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj Assembly seats.

Three persons were arrested in Bagdah for their alleged involvement in intimidating electors and attacking the BJP candidate, an official said, adding that two were held in Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly constituency for the same reason.