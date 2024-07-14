Bengal bypolls: Suvendu Adhikari stages dharna near Raj Bhavan, claims genuine voters couldn’t vote

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress did not allow thousands of genuine voters to exercise their franchise in the recently held by-elections to four assembly seats in West Bengal.

Adhikari, who staged a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Sunday against alleged post-poll clashes in the state, said he would bring 100 such voters to the Governor’s House and ask them to make formal complaints to the Election Commission.

Responding to the allegations, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said repeated rejections of BJP by the people of West Bengal in every election have led to despair among leaders like Adhikari who had previously made tall claims about getting a high number of seats in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.