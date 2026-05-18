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Bengal cabinet approves 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1

The government also approved the constitution of the 7th state pay commission.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsWest Bengalwomenscheme

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